'Captain America' Brian Gionta signs with Bruins after Olympic run

The Bruins have signed veteran Brian Gionta to a one-year, one-way deal worth $700,000, the team announced Sunday.

Gionta, 39, served as Team USA's captain at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and appeared in all five games for the Americans before they were defeated by the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

He most recently played with the Sabres during the 2016-17 season, but decided to hold off free agency for this year so he could compete in the Olympics. The right wing had played three seasons in Buffalo, serving as team captain.

Gionta has also played with the Devils and Canadiens during his 15-season NHL career. He has appeared in 1,006 games and scored 289 goals, with 299 assists, for 588 points.