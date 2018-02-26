Rugby Union: Toulon claim notable scalp with victory at La Rochelle

Toulon ended La Rochelle's long unbeaten home run and climbed above their opponents in the Top 14 table with a hard-fought 27-20 win at Stade Marcel-Deflandre on Sunday.

Toulon claim notable scalp with victory at La Rochelle

Despite being out-scored three tries to one in the first period, in-form Toulon trailed by just three points at the break as JP Pietersen's score was supplemented by three penalties from Jonathan Wisniewski.

La Rochelle, last beaten at home in May 2016, were still in front with 11 minutes remaining, but Ma'a Nonu then crossed to put Toulon ahead, with Anthony Belleau converting.

READ MORE: Rugby Union - Cardiff extend winning run at Zebre

READ MORE: Rugby Union - Terrific Tigers tame Sarries to close in on top four

READ MORE: Scotland and England silent on fracas reports

A Belleau penalty completed the scoring as Toulon climbed to fourth in the table, two places above La Rochelle.

Toulouse also strengthened their hold on a top-six place, following up last weekend's 52-25 victory at Agen with another high-scoring win over Brive that moved Ugo Mola's men up to third.

Yoann Huget claimed two of Toulouse's six tries as they triumphed 45-28 in an open and entertaining contest.