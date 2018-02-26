News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life

Pochettino plans throw-in practice for Aurier

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Mauricio Pochettino will schedule extra throw-in practice for Tottenham after a trio of foul throws from right-back Serge Aurier during a 1-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace.

Pochettino plans throw-in practice for Aurier

Pochettino plans throw-in practice for Aurier

Aurier had a day to forget at Selhurst Park on Sunday, struggling to complete a legal throw-in and standing on the ball when faced with a clear chance late in the game.

Harry Kane's header spared Aurier's blushes but a jovial Pochettino conceded the Ivory Coast international - an August arrival from Paris Saint-Germain - needs to work on his throw-ins.

READ MORE: Last-gasp Kane snatches Spurs win

READ MORE: What Alli said to Palace staff after late win

READ MORE: It’s getting boring! - Dier lauds Kane following last-gasp winner



"We are going to practice every day! I promise that to the fans too," Pochettino told a post-match news conference.

"The first one he tried to get the ball into play quickly and then maybe made a mistake.

"It was probably a little bit too much pressure from the referee, similar to Dele [Alli]. When Dele does something he gets the focus, it was the same with Serge with the ball.

"I said: 'Come on, you are going to get me sacked!' It looks like we are so bad and we don't practice the throw-ins.

"He needs time. It is normal in the Premier League."

 

Back To Top