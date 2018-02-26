Man Utd & Real Madrid made aware Milinkovic-Savic will not come cheap by €70m bid snub

Manchester United and Real Madrid have been made aware it will take more than €70 million to land Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international has emerged as a top target for leading sides across Europe, with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain also reported to be among his many suitors.

Impressive showings from the talented 22-year-old in Serie A have put him in the shop window, with interest in his services having been building for some time now.

A formal approach was put to Lazio by an unnamed club in the summer of 2017, with the Rome-based outfit highlighting how reluctant they are to part with a prized asset by knocking back a big-money offer.

Club director Igli Tare told Mediaset Premium on the exit talk: “Over the summer we received, and rejected, an offer worth €70m for Milinkovic-Savic.

"We want to make Lazio a point of arrival for players rather than a stepping stone to bigger clubs. We have a lot of work to do, but that is our objective.

"The team was built to achieve certain objectives and from now until the end of the season, there will be no more transfer market distractions. Rumours in the media are part of the profession and you must learn to live with them.

"We want to win the Coppa Italia and qualify for the Champions League. We won’t snub the Europa League, but the principle target must be a top four finish in Serie A."

Milinkovic-Savic will have a leading role to play in hitting those targets, and he has committed himself to Lazio.

As transfer talk raged during the winter window, the highly rated performer said: "I don't think about leaving Lazio, because I'm very happy in Rome."

Those comments, and Lazio’s resistance, may be tested again over the summer, with teams with some of the deepest pockets in football continuing to closely monitor a player who still has plenty of future potential to be unlocked.