Harry Kane’s remarkable strike rate at Tottenham has seen him hit two more notable landmarks on the goal front.

Spurs star Kane matches Drogba record while reaching 150 club goals

With two Premier League Golden Boots secured in as many years, the England international is chasing down an impressive hat-trick this season.

He leads that particular chase at present, with another effort added to his tally during a meeting with Crystal Palace.

Spurs needed inspiration from somewhere as the clock ticked down at Selhurst Park, and their talismanic frontman duly provided it as he snatched a dramatic winner.

His 24th strike of the season has edged him back in front of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and three clear of Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, who is in Carabao Cup final action this weekend.

While continuing to set the standard in the 2017-18 campaign, Kane has also enhanced his reputation as a man for the big occasion.

Few sides have been able to contain him down the years, but London rivals have found it particularly difficult to keep him out.

Nobody has managed more goals in derby clashes than Kane, with his record now matching that of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba — with that landmark reached in considerably fewer games than the Ivorian.



23 - Harry Kane has scored 23 goals in 34 London derbies in the Premier League - equalling Didier Drogba's total in the competition (23 in 64). Capitalised. pic.twitter.com/g0Y6PC1egx

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 25, 2018



Kane’s late effort against Palace was also notable for having lifted him to 150 club goals, with that total reached in just 266 appearances.

He remains the go-to man for Spurs when they need somebody to provide a spark, with no player in the Premier League having earned their respective side more points than Spurs’ No. 10.



14 - Harry Kane's goals have been worth more points to his club than any other player in the Premier League this season (14). Valuable. pic.twitter.com/7GjF5NVFJj

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 25, 2018



MORE:

Alli doesn't dive, says Hodgson

| No Man Utd regrets for Dier as Spurs star states England skipper ambition

| Pochettino quiet on Alderweireld future amid Man Utd & Real Madrid transfer talk



Spurs will be hoping that Kane can maintain his standards over the coming weeks, with an important run of games set to see them face Rochdale in the FA Cup, Huddersfield in the Premier League and Juventus in the Champions League.