Guardiola defies FA by wearing yellow ribbon at Carabao Cup final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has worn a yellow ribbon at his side's Carabao Cup final clash against Arsenal, despite being charged by the Football Association.

The Catalan coach was charged by the FA on Friday, two days before the game against Arsenal, for wearing the ribbon, which is a gesture of support to jailed Catalan independence activists.

Wearing the yellow ribbon is deemed by the association to be in contravention of its regulations because of its political connotations, but sources told Goal that Guardiola would defy the FA and wear it regardless.

The FA charge appeared to backfire on Sunday, as Catalan groups handed out ribbons to numerous fans who could be seen wearing the symbol at Wembley in solidarity with Guardiola.

The ribbon is worn by those who are sympathetic to the plight of Catalan independence activists Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, who were incarcerated for their roles in the failed push for the region's independence from Spain.

Guardiola has been vocal in his support for the pair and insists that he will continue to wear the symbol as long as they are in jail.

According to law 4.5. of the International Football Association Board's (IFAB) Laws of the Game, however, players and coaches are not permitted to wear equipment with "any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images".

Guardiola has explained his reason for the tribute to those detained in his home region and feels it is an issue that goes beyond Catalunya.

"I hope that the politicians in prison can leave as soon as possible for their families," Guardiola said in a November press conference.

"If it can happen to them then it can happen to us, for giving an opinion. People shouldn't be confused and think it couldn't happen to them, because it can.

"We cannot ignore that these 11 politicians or activists, who haven't hurt anyone, are in prison for asking to vote.

"Many things have happened but it's all because we wanted to vote, because we wanted a legal referendum. The solution is that the state and Catalunya should agree and we can have an agreed referendum. It's as simple as that."