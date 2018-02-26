As the Winter Olympics came to a close early Sunday morning, many Americans took to social media to express their pride for their country and the efforts by Team USA.

Winter Olympics 2018: American athletes post thanks at closing ceremony

Finishing fourth in the medal count, the United States took home gold in women's hockey for the first time in 20 years, men's curling, and men and women's snowboarding, among other events.

Here are some of the most heartfelt (and humorous) posts as the 2018 Winter Olympics finished:



There aren't words to describe how amazing my first olympic experience was. I might not have skated my best, but it was certainly the best time of my life. Thank you to everyone who helped me reach my goals & make my dreams come true. ❤❤❤#pyeongchang2018 #teamusa pic.twitter.com/hRaotnfy1n

— Bradie Tennell (@bradie_tennell) February 25, 2018





Two weeks ago, at opening ceremonies, we met and a friendship began. Today, at closing ceremonies, it ends. @Adaripp, please stop calling me. You're honestly starting to get v clingy and I can't anymore. pic.twitter.com/h9GArWda9b

— Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 25, 2018





An amazing experience ill never forget! I also had the amazing oppurtunity to share it all with my wife @alexa_knierim. Doesnt get better then that. #closingceremony #olympics #olympicbronze pic.twitter.com/kCFmVRnP8A

— Chris Knierim (@ChrisKnierim) February 25, 2018





Look who decided to show up for the Pyeongchang closing ceremony pic.twitter.com/hYxd79kmee

— Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) February 25, 2018





For making my dreams a reality. For inspiring me to work harder and harder everyday because it’s so easy to do when you are right beside me. Just. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/FaTb0ArIch

— Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 25, 2018

