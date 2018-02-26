News

Winter Olympics 2018: American athletes post thanks at closing ceremony

Sporting News
Sporting News /

As the Winter Olympics came to a close early Sunday morning, many Americans took to social media to express their pride for their country and the efforts by Team USA.

Winter Olympics 2018: American athletes post thanks at closing ceremony

Winter Olympics 2018: American athletes post thanks at closing ceremony

Finishing fourth in the medal count, the United States took home gold in women's hockey for the first time in 20 years, men's curling, and men and women's snowboarding, among other events.

Here are some of the most heartfelt (and humorous) posts as the 2018 Winter Olympics finished:









