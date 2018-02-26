NHL trade deadline: Blue Jackets get Mark Letestu back in 3-team deal with Oilers, Predators

The Blue Jackets, Oilers and Predators worked a three-way trade Sunday morning that will see center Mark Letestu return to Columbus.



NHL trade deadline: Blue Jackets reportedly get Mark Letestu back in 3-team deal with Oilers, Predators Glad to have you back, Letestu!#CBJ pic.twitter.com/CJdBcFrpd0

Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet Hockey Night in Canada first reported the Oilers traded Letestu to the Predators for Pontus Aberg. Nashville then traded Letestu to the Blue Jackets for a fourth-round pick in an upcoming draft.

The 33-year-old Letestu played four seasons with the Blue Jackets before leaving for the Oilers as a free agent in 2015. He has 19 points in 60 games this season for Edmonton. The veteran is known for his skills in killing penalties and finding scoring opportunities on the power play.

Aberg, 24, has eight points in 37 games for the Predators at left wing this season. Nashville selected him in the second round (No. 37 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.