Honda Classic: Live updates from Tiger Woods' Round 4

Tiger Woods finished an up-and-down third round Saturday on a high note, which should keep him in contention heading into the final day of the Honda Classic.

Woods started the day tied for 15th on the leaderboard and climbed as high as eighth with a pair of birdies. But the wheels fell off on the back nine when Woods clubbed a pair of bogies on holes 15 and 17. He closed with a birdie on No. 18 to salvage a 1-under 69 on the day.

Woods will tee off Sunday at even-par on the tournament and it's possible he'll challenge for his first top-10 finished of 2018.

