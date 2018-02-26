Serie A: Juventus v Atalanta postponed due to snow

Juventus' Serie A clash at home to Atalanta has been postponed due to snow following a pre-match pitch inspection.

Juventus v Atalanta postponed due to snow

Conditions in Turin had been playable an hour before the game was due to start, but significant blizzards left the pitch covered.

The two sides continued their warm-ups despite the adverse conditions and the game looked set to get underway as scheduled.

READ MORE: Icardi talks ongoing at Inter

READ MORE: Inter did not invent Icardi injury, Spalletti insists

READ MORE: Skriniar sees himself at Inter ‘for many years’

READ MORE: €70m not enough to prise Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio

However, after the match officials consulted with captains Gianluigi Buffon and Rafael Toloi, the decision was made to call it off.

The postponement means pacesetters Napoli could open up a four-point lead over Juve when they travel to Cagliari on Monday.

Juve are next in action against Sunday's visitors Atalanta again on Wednesday in the Coppa Italia, before travelling to Lazio in the league next Saturday.