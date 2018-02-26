News

NHL trade deadline: Maple Leafs acquire Tomas Plekanec from Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Tomas Plekanec to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the teams announced Sunday morning.

Toronto, who will also receive forward Kyle Baun, sent defenseman Rinat Valiev, forward Kerby Rychel and a 2018 second-round pick to Montreal.



Montreal will also retain half of Plekanec's $6 million salary cap hit, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.

Plekanec, 35, was the longest tenured Canadien, playing nearly 1000 games for Montreal after being drafted by the team in 2001. Since making his NHL debut in 2003, he has scored 232 goals and dished out 373 assists. Plekanec has registered six goals and 18 assists in 60 games this season.

The center is set to become a free agent July 1.

