Hurricanes co-captain Jordan Staal mourns death of infant daughter

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal and his wife Heather are mourning the loss of their infant daughter, Hannah.

The team announced the news Sunday morning on Twitter.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Hurricanes organization are with Jordan and Heather Staal on the loss of their infant daughter, Hannah," the statement read. "We ask that you please respect their family's privacy at this time."



The Hurricanes center had missed the team's games Friday and Saturday for personal reasons.

Staal is the team's fifth-leading scorer, with 34 points in 60 games this season.

Carolina's next game is in Boston on Tuesday, and the team will finish a three-game road trip Thursday against the Flyers.