WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 results: Reigns, Bliss victorious; Ronda Rousey gets physical

With WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 in the books, the Road to WrestleMania is a lot clearer.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: Live updates, results, card, predictions

In the main event, it was Roman Reigns outlasting six others in an Elimination Chamber match including a hard fought victory against Braun Strowman to earn a shot at Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34 on April 8.

On the women’s side, Alexa Bliss retained her “RAW” Women’s Championship in the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match. She will go into WrestleMania as champ but the question remains who will she face at the annual extravaganza — Asuka or someone else after the Japanese superstar remains undefeated following a victory against Nia Jax.

MORE: WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: Grades, analysis, more

The biggest angle of the night involved Ronda Rousey as she was set to sign her "RAW" contract. The former UFC bantamweight champion did sign on the dotted line but not before getting into a physical altercation with both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, setting up a possible mixed tag team match at WrestleMania.

Sporting News had all the WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 coverage you needed with a live blog, which you can review below.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 results

Roman Reigns defeats Braun Strowman, Elias, Finn Bálor, John Cena, Seth Rollins and The Miz in an Elimination Chamber match for a WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 34

11:23 p.m. FINISH: It's mano-y-mano between Reigns and Strowman. Reigns with a dive over the ropes and splashes into Strowman against the chamber. Reigns smashes Strowman through one of the pod and lands a pair of Superman punches as the crowd boos. He goes for the spear but Strowman catches him, Superman punch and a spear but Braun is back on his feet. Another spear and Reigns gets the win. He is going to WrestleMania.

Good match overall but the crowd never truly got into it as they knew what was going to happen and didn't like it. That's too bad they didn't buy into the match more. Anyway, we officially have the main event for WrestleMania 34 with Roman Reigns set to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

Strowman isn't a happy camper and he powerslams the victorious Reigns. The crowd wants another one and Braun is happy to oblige them. Wait, he wants more and throws Reigns through a pod! Reigns is down and Strowman is beaten but not broken. I think we'll be getting Reigns vs. Strowman sometime soon on "RAW."

11:17 p.m.: Strowman hits a drop kick on Reigns and sends him through the ropes. Rollins with a kick and goes for the stomp but Strowman catches him, powerslam, and Rollins is out. It's down to Reigns and Strowman.

11:15 p.m.: Strowman picks up Rollins and wants to hit a powerslam but Rollins escapes and starts climbing the chamber. Reigns with a Samoan drop off the side of the structure. Rollins is on top of a pod and dives off with a a frog splash ontol Strowman but THESE HANDS WON'T STAY DOWN!

11:13 p.m.: We're down to Reigns, Rollins and Strowman and the Shield members know what they have to do — team up to take out Strowman. They smash Braun against the chamber but Rollins takes advantage and hits Reigns! He goes for the stomp but Reigns avoids it. Rollins connects with a buckle bomb but Reigns comes out of the corner and hits a Superman punch with all three men down.

11:11 p.m.: Balor isn't afraid of Strowman and he goes right after the monster. He uses his speed to land an array of kicks including drop kicks into the corner. Then a Coup de Grace on his back but Balor only gets a 2 count. That would have been a huge upset. Rollins and Balor exchange moves including Balor with 1916 (reverse suplex) but he can't get the three count. Reigns gets involved and Balor connects with a Coup de Grace but before he can go for the pin, Strowman scoops him up and hits a powerslam for the pin to elimination Balor. And then there were three.

11:07 p.m.: Everyone is hitting moves on Strowman but he won't go down. Cena dives off the top rope but Braun catches him, powerslam and so long John.

11:06 p.m.: Elias with a sit down powerbomb on Reigns who kicks out and Strowman is alive. Elias throws his shoulder first into the corner and then tries to get him up on his shoulders. He's too big and Braun hits him with a running powerslam for the win. Elias is out and we have five left.

11:04 p.m.: A quick exchange of moves and everyone is done. Elias decides it's time to get in the ring as he tries to pin everyone but each kick out. Too bad. He hits an elbow off the top rope on Rollins and gets a two count.

11:02 p.m.: It's time for Elias to enter but he doesn't like the idea of facing Strowman so he stay in his pod and closes the door. Smart man. Meanwhile, everyone else is ganging up on Strowman as they give him a Shield-bomb. All four make the cover and Strowman powers out. Cena gives him an AA and Braun kicks out at the count of one. Reigns with a spear but Strowman kicks out again! Rollins with a stomp and Balor off the top with a Coup de Grace on Strowman but he's outside the ring.

11:00 p.m.: Strowman is an equal opportunity offender as he's again smashing everyone between eyeballing Elias who will entering the match any minute now. The guy doesn't know his own strength and he puts The Miz away with a huge running powerslam. One down.

10:58 p.m.: Strowman wants a piece of The Miz who starts to climb the chamber but Bruan is climbing it faster than him! He smashed Miz into the chamber then tosses him off the top of a pod ontol everyone else as the crowd screams in delight.

10:56 p.m.: Here comes Braun and he has his eyes on Reigns. He thrown Rollins into the chamber and hits Reigns with a big right hand. Baurn is whipping up on everyone. Rollins and Cena are teaming up against him but he hits them with a double suplex.

10:54 p.m.: The Miz is giving "YES" kicks to Reigns, Rollins, Balor, and Cena before Reigns gets up and goes to work with a couple of big suplexes. Balor gets up and goes after Reigns from behind. Rollins gets in the mix and Reigns drills Balor. Five guys in the match and it's starting to heat up even though the crowd apparently doesn't realize it or care. I think they're petrified that Reigns is going to win.

10:52 p.m.: Double suplex and all four men are down as Roman Reigns enters the match. It's time for the Big Dog!

10:50 p.m.: Johnny Boots 'n' Tights is not impressed.

10:48 p.m.: Cena stacks up both Rollins and Balor on his shoulders for a Double AA but they get out of it. That would have been something. Cena is now paired off with Balor while The Miz and Rollins duke it out.

10:46 p.m.: Cena immediately walks up to Rollins and the two exchange words. Rollins goes for a high knee but Cena sidestepped it and drops Rollins with a side suplex. Then he delivers one to The Miz and lands a double Five Knuckle Shuffle. The crowd is not impressed.

10:44 p.m.: The Miz is finally back in the ring and Rollins hits him with a Falcon Arrow but can't get the stomp or whatever they are calling the Curb Stomp now. He then hits a double blockbuster on both of them but cannot get a pin on either. Five minutes has elapsed and John Cena enters the match.

10:40 p.m.: Everybody is finally in the ring and we're ready to go. The Miz puts up the "Too Sweet" sign but Balor won't give him the satisfaction as he and Rollins team up against him. The Miz gets tosses outside the ring leaving Rollins and Balor to sqaure off.

10:30 p.m.: It will be The Miz, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor starting the match with Elias, Cena Strowman, and Reigns in the pods to begin things.

10:28 p.m.: The will be the first time that an Elimination Chamber will include seven participants and three of them will start the match. We do know that Elias will be the last person to enter the ring and The Miz will be one of the three to start the match. Elias is in the ring and he's ready to sing us a song. He's talking about winning the match and going onto WrestleMania where he will give the greatest performance of all-time, And, of course, WWE stands for Walk With Elias.

He's going to watch these animals smash each other and then he'll pick off the scraps. He's finally ready to sing but this won't be for the people of Las Vegas because they sin and he holds people to a higher standard so this song will be to himself. He badmouths Finn Balor in his little diddy and the crowd boos. He threatens to go sit in his pod and the crowd cheers but he just hit the right pitch so he's going to keep going. Now, he's badmouthing The Miz and bragging about beating John Cena and how he's not afraid of the "Monster Among Men". A big roar and here comes Braun! As expected, Elias quickly scurries inside his pod before Strowman gets in the ring.

10:17 p.m.: Time for the men to battle inside the chamber with a shot at Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship come Mania on the line. There have been plenty of rumors on whether or not Lesnar will return to UFC following that show. I think UFC President Dana White would like to have him after he tweeted this earlier today.

Ronda Rousey 'RAW' contract signing

10:12 p.m.: Angle and Triple H are starting to argue as Rousey is ready to sign her deal. Ronda stops and wonders what is going on. Angle says that everything is great but Triple H and Stephanie simply can't wait to manipulate Ronda. He said they can't wait to get their revenge against her after what she did to them at WrestleMania 31. Triple H says that Angle was having a relapse of the flu which sent him to the hospital and is walking him out of the ring.

Stephanie quickly jumps in and says that yes, Rousey did embarrass them but she also impressed them. She hands Rousey the pen but Angle chimes in saying, "Hey Stephanie, didn't you tell me in your office that Ronda is a has-been and you can take her?" Rousey is ticked and gets in Stephanie's face before Triple H steps in. Ronda pushes his hand off her and he's trying to calm her down. He walks Stephanie out of the ring and then suplexes Triple H through a table! Stephanie gets back in the ring and slap Rousey screaming "who do you think you are?!" She rolls out of the ring while Rousey stands there looking angry. She grabs the contract and signs it, then tosses it on a fallen Triple H. I think we have a mixed tag team match set for WrestleMania!

10:06 p.m.: Rousey comes to the ring with a big smile on her face. She shakes hands with Stephanie and Triple H and then hugs Angle. Ronda is on the mic and the crowd is split with some chants for her and the rest booing. Ronda talks about how happy she is to be there and can't get the smile off her face and is almost in tears. She thanks "Rowdy" Roddy Piper for being her inspiration and she wants to do him and his family proud. She adds that she wants to earn your respect. Triple H wants to get down to business. He said that she didn't want anything special in her contract; no private cars, no special travel. All she wants is an invite to WrestleMania and Triple H says she will be competing at WrestleMania. Not in a championship match but she will be in a match. Rousey says she wants to earn a championship match and appreciates the opportunity.

10:02 p.m.: Triple H is talking up Rousey and introduces her while Kurt Angle stands there with a look like "why am I even here?" I'm feeling more and more like Angle could be teaming with Rousey at WrestleMania against Triple H and Stephanie. We shall see.

9:58 p.m.: Replay of the big video package pumping up Rousey from "RAW" last Monday. GM Kurt Angle is coming down to the ring with a big smile on his face and right after him it's Stephanie McMahon and Triple H coming to the ring to join him. Angle alert and not the Olympic Gold medalist kind although he could be involved.

'Woken' Matt Hardy beats Bray Wyatt

9:50 p.m FINISH: Now the crowd is chanting "Rusev Day" before Wyatt misses a splash off the middle rope. Hardy is up but goes face-first into the corner and Wyatt with a hard clothesline to the back of the head. In the middle of the ring, Wyatt tries to Sister Abagail but Hardy gets out of it but is nailed hits a hard kick to the face. Still, he ducks Wyatt and connects with a Twist of Fate for the win.

Solid action but the crowd was barely into it considering that this feud hasn't had much steam. Time for WWE to go full throttle with the "Broken" Universe.

9:48 p.m.: Back in the ring, Hardy gets out of the way of Wyatt in the corner and hits a tornado DDT but the crowd goes dead silent. Not good. Hardy is trying to get them going with a "DELETE" chant but nothing doing. Side effect but Wyatt kicks out at two. Hardy goes to the second rope and hits an elbow to the back of the neck. Crowd is not chanting "DELETE" but Wyatt throws him down hard and gets a two count.

9:46 p.m.: Hardy charged at Wyatt who nearly took his head off with a clothesline. I don't think Wyatt is happy with the crowd.

9:45 p.m.: Hardy with some kicks while on the apron but Wyatt smashes him face-first into the mat. Meanwhile, the crowd is upset that someone took away a beach ball and is chanting "we want beach balls".

9:42 p.m.: Wyatt did his backwards move in the corner in advance of his crab walk but Hardy starts clapping for him. Sure, why not?

9:39 p.m.: Lights go out and when they come back on, Bray Wyatt is in the ring looking to jump Hardy but Hardy has disappeared. He then start singing the "obsolete" song and Wyatt is going nuts looking for him. There he is! Hardy appears out of nowhere and attacks Wyatt outside the ring. Bell rings and the match has started.

9:38 p.m.: "Woken" Matt doesn't mean that much until we get Senor Benjamin, King Maxel, and some appearances by George Washington and Smokin' Joe Frazier. Not sure who they are? Google it — you won't be disappointed.

9:33 p.m.: Backstage interview with Roman Reigns and he is loudly booed. Reigns says that he isn't concerned about what Paul Heyman said early and, spoiler alert, he's going to win the Elimination Chamber and will beat Lesnar at WrestleMania for the Universal Championship. He's got some confidence.

Asuka beats Nia Jax

9:30 p.m. FINISH: Nia yells that she is going to WrestleMania before attempting a powerbomb but Asuka reverses it for the pin. Good match overall with Nia looking very strong.

Afterwards, Nia attacks Asuka from behind and runs her through the barricade outside the ring. That's a sore loser and Alexa Bliss looks very happy backstage. Renee Young interviews Bliss who says she is very happy with what just happened and adds that "no one is ready for Alexa."

9:28 p.m.: Both women are slow to get up and Asuka drills her with a pair of hard kicks to the face. She goes to the top rope but Nia cracks her with some forearms and tries to hit a Samoan drop off from there. Asuka gets out of it but Nia then tries to hit a Vader Bomb but misses. Asuka rolls out of the way of a somersault flip and also out of the corner with Nia charging in. Asuka slaps on an armbar and Nia is trying to power out by picking her up and slamming her into the corner.

9:24 p.m.: Asuka tried to lock on a guillotine choke but Nia reverses with with a suplex and falls right on her. That looked a bit painful. Asuka coming back but Nia hits a Samoan backdrop.

9:22 p.m.: It took forever before both women made their way to the ring following a video package. Early on, it's Nia in control hitting some big, power moves. Now, Asuka is trying to get a kneebar but Nia just picks her up and slams her into the corner.

9:11 p.m.: More women's action and the broadcast team is pushing hard that Nia Jax has a great chance of handing Asuka her first WWE loss. Good try but does anyone really believe that will happen? Remember, the stipulation for the match is if Nia wins, she gets added to the "RAW" women's championship match at WrestleMania. It's a bit strange considering that Asuka gets to choose which title she wants to challege for since she won the Royal Rumble last month. I still expect her to challenge Charlotte for the "SmackDown" title.

Sheamus and Cesaro beat Titus O'Neil and Apollo to keep the 'RAW' Tag Team Titles

9:08 p.m. FINISH: Sheamus is back in and goes off the top rope but Titus catches him and hits his finisher but Cesaro makes the save at the last second. Both of the champs are outside the ring and Apollo with a big dive on to them. Back in the ring, Apollo goes for a flip onto Sheamus who gets his knees up. Chop block by Sheamus onto Apollo and a double team move off the ropes and Cesaro scores the pinfall.

Not a bad match but it was tough to get the crowd involved. Plus, we've seen this match plenty of times on "RAW" over the past month and it's time to move on to something new for the tag team champions.

9:04 p.m.: Apollo is trying to get to his corner but Sheamus knocks Titus off the apron with a big elbow. But Sheamus can't finish off Apollo and both teams make the tag with Titus going off on the Swiss Cyborg. Hoo-rah hoo-rah hoo-rah!!!

9:01 p.m.: Sheamus and Cesaro are back in control and have slowed down the pace. Apollo backdrops Cesaro who tags in Sheamus and he keeps the man with no name stuck in the middle of the ring.

8:57 p.m.: The champs jumped the challengers early on but then Sheamus and Cesaro got tossed from the ring and Apollo connects with a dive off the top rope. That all happened before the bell even rang!

8:55 p.m.: Tag team action coming up. This match as added just this week after Apollo and Titus upset the champs on "RAW" to extend this feud which has been rather strange. It looked like this was over a few weeks ago but not so fast.

8:50 p.m.: Afterwards, Bliss is being interviewed in the ring and is crying, telling people to dare to dream big. After this heartfelt speech, she adds that none of you will ever reach your dreams. Ha! She adds that no one is better than me despite the odds being stacked against her. She finishes by saying there is only one true goddess in the WWE. Bliss is an incredible character and the best female on the mic in the company. Fantastic stuff.



.@AlexaBliss_WWE is here to stomp your dreams into the cold, hard ground. pic.twitter.com/3LuEC5Po09

— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) February 26, 2018



Alexa Bliss defeats Bayley, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Sonya Deville, and Sasha Banks in the Elimination Chamber match to retain the WWE 'RAW' Women's Championship

8:46 p.m. FINISH: Banks goes to the top rope but Bliss pushes her face first into a pod and follows it up with a DDT off the top and get the win to remain "RAW" Women's Champion. Good action especially as the match went on.

8:45 p.m.: Banks is slowly getting to her feet and Bliss dives off the top of the chamber pod with Twisted Bliss. Banks immediately reverses it to a Banks Statement but they are outside the ring. Banks gets her in the ring but Bliss won't tap and she get to the ropes.

8:42 p.m.: Bayley connects with a Bayley-to-Baylet suplex on Banks off the top rope but before she can make the cover, Bliss, rolls up Bayley and gets the pin! And we're down to the final two - Banks and Bliss.

8:40 p.m.: Bliss is now going to town on Bayley, kicking her face-first into the ring but now Banks is involved and she is pounding Bayley i the corner. Bayley turns it around and ties Banks up in the corner in the Tree of Woe and is kicking her over and over. Bayley goes to the top rope and Bliss superplexes her off to the ring. Banks gets loose and hits a froogsplash on Bayley but can only get a two count.

8:36 p.m.: It's time for Bliss to enter and she's doesn't like the numbers. So, she immediately climbs the chamber and she's up on the ledge about 10 feet high. Finally, Banks and Bayley have her on top of a pod when Banks kick off her friend. Swerve! Every woman for herself!

8:35 p.m.: James scales the side of the chamber to the top of one a pod and dives off onto Deville and scores the pin. And right after that, Banks hits James with a Backstabber and Bayley follows up with a Bayley-to-Bayley and gets the pin. And then, there were three as Banks and Bayley and resting before it's time for Bliss to enter.

8:33 p.m.: Another five minutes has gone by and Mickie James enters the action and the champ Bliss is biding her time in the pod.

8:32 p.m.: Rose had Banks down but took her time before going for the kill. Banks took advantage and slapped on the Banks Statement and Rose taps out. One down!

8:30 p.m.: Now, Bayley and Banks are teaming up, slammer Deville into the chamber including her going upside down into the steel. Ouch.

8:28 p.m.: Banks is still dominating while her BFF Bayley is recovering. Deville was almost pinned twice but both times was able to kick out.

8:25 p.m.: Rose and Deville are doing a number on Bayley and have her tied up in the chamber. Time for another entrant and it's Sasha Banks. She blasting Rose with some hard kicks and now some forearms to Deville.

8:21 p.m.: It looks like there is a five minute gap before someone else will join the fray from one of the pods. And it will be Mandy Rose so both women from Absolution are in the ring together and have an advantage against Bayley.

8:19 p.m.: Deville tryed to slingshot Bayley face-first into the chamber but the former champion jumped onto the cage like Spider-Man before sending Deville into the hard steel chains that make up the sides.

8:17 p.m.: Big moment for Deville starting the match. Just a few years ago, she had dreams of being in the WWE while competing on Tough Enough and now she's one of the first two women in the Elimination Chamber. It says a lot about how WWE feels about her.

8:14 p.m.: The match will start with Sonya Deville and Bayley in the ring while Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Mandy Rose are in the pods.

8:08 p.m.: This captures how we're feeling right now.



The #WWEChamber main card starts RIGHT NOW.



Follow here for updates: https://t.co/rejcsDnIW3 pic.twitter.com/SQqGeVKVS9

— Sporting News Wrestling (@sn_wrestling) February 26, 2018



8:05 p.m.: The first-ever women's chamber match will start things off. Expect the ladies to get a good chunk of time with there being so few matches. Time to step up again and show what they can do.



Will it be REALLY be every woman for HERSELF inside the #EliminationChamber? #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/KR4LsGgF47

— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018



8:01 p.m.: Here we go with live coverage of the main card of Elimination Chamber! Two chamber matches including the first-ever one for the women. WrestleMania implications are on the line — that's big stuff.

7:59 p.m.: Paul Heyman has joined the kickoff show set and he's pimping for Brock Lesnar. He'll be standing besides Lesnar tomorrow night on "RAW" when the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber will have to stand face-to-face with the "Beast".

7:55p.m.: My quick predictions again for tonight's show: Reigns, Bliss, Asuka, Hardy, Sheamus and Cesaro. I did pick Anderson and Gallows so I've got at least one right! I is so smart.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeat The Miztourage (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel)

7:50 p.m. FINISH: Big kick from Gallows to Dallas who goes flying off the apron to the floor. Then a kick to Axel as he comes off the top rope and the Magic Killer finishes off the Miztourage.

7:48 p.m.: Anderson with a running kick and he finally make the hot tag. Gallows is mowing down Dallas and Axel - just don't look directly at him as he is glowing an orange that is typically only seen in nuclear blasts.

7:43 p.m.: Anderson and Gallows were trying to get a "nerd" chant going but the Las Vegas crowd was not buying it. Maybe it's just a late arriving crowd? Anderson just hit a karate kick and let out a loud "HI-YA!" when he hit it. Take that Daniel LaRusso.

7:39 p.m.: Time for some action with the one match on the kickoff show.

7:37 p.m.: Time for a Q&A session with "RAW" General Manager Kurt Angle. The first question is how his "son" is doing. He said that Jason Jordan did have surgery but won't be back in action until after WrestleMania. He won't count out John Cena to win the men's chamber match and believes that Cena will stll find his way to WrestleMania. Whew! I know so many people were worried about that. And, of course, he's excited that Ronda Rousey is signing with the red brand.

7:34 p.m.: Mark alert!!!!! (BTW, we're all marks.)

7:29 p.m.: The kickoff broadcast team is pushing hard that Nia Jax is going to beat Asuka and break her undefeated streak. I doth believe you proclaim too much.

7:27 p.m.: Reminder to follow along with the Sporting News wrestling feed on Twitter @SN_Wrestling for info on all our latest coverage. Do it.

7:25 p.m.: Matt Hardy is something.

7:18 p.m.: In case you weren't sure, here are the official rules of the women's Elimination Chamber match.

7:15 p.m.: Paige has joining the kickoff broadcast talking up her women Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville who are both in the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match. She has to keep her hands below the set because she, according to a picture on the interwebs, she recently got a new tattoo on her hands and there's a dirty word involved. Naughty naughty.

7:11 p.m.: Not too many matches on the card for the Elimination Chamber but expect the men's chamber match to go a while, possible 45 minutes. Another segment that will probably get a good chunk of time is the Ronda Rousey contract signing. Prediction: there will be some tension between Rousey and "RAW" General Manager Stephanie McMahon and this will be the first step towards them squaring off against one another at WrestleMania, likely in a mixed tag team match with Triple H joning McMahon and maybe The Rock or Kurt Angle joining Rousey. Hot take!

7:00 p.m.: We are live! Kickoff coverage of the Elimination Chamber is underway. This is the last WWE "RAW" event before WrestleMania 34 and we'll know a lot more about that show following tonight's event.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 card

Braun Strowman vs. Elias vs. Finn Bálor vs. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz; Elimination Chamber match for a WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 34

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks Elimination Chamber match for the WWE "RAW" Women's Championship

Asuka vs. Nia Jax Singles match; If Nia wins, she will be added to the WWE "RAW" Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 34

"Woken" Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt

Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Titus O'Neil and Apollo for the "RAW" Tag Team Titles

Ronda Rousey signs her WWE contract

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Miztourage (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) on the Kickoff show



WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 predictions

— Roman Reigns outlasts the six others to earn a shot at Lesnar at WrestleMania

— Alexa Bliss retains the "RAW" Women's Championship in the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match

— Asuka remain undefeated with a victory against Nia Jax

— Matt Hardy scores a win

— Sheamus and Cesaro remain the tag team champs

— Gallows and Anderson beat the Miztourage

Brian Fritz can be reached at btrfritz@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrianFritz and listen to his Between The Ropes podcast on Blog Talk Radio.