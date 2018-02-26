Arsene Wenger has switched to a back-three defence for the EFL Cup final, having beaten Manchester City at Wembley with the system in last season's FA Cup semi-finals.

Chambers in as Wenger picks back three at Wembley

The Gunners have deployed a 4-3-3 for much of the past few weeks, but Wenger has returned to an old gameplan at the national stadium.

Rob Holding was the surprise inclusion last season and Calum Chambers is the eye-catching name alongside Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi this time around.

Aaron Ramsey will support striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Mesut Ozil, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan ineligible.

Leroy Sane starts for City, having recovered quicker than expected from ankle ligament damage, but Gabriel Jesus is only fit for the bench, with Sergio Aguero named in attack, having scored against the Gunners at Wembley last term.

Both Wenger and opposite number Pep Guardiola have stuck to their guns in naming their back-up goalkeeper, with David Ospina and Claudio Bravo getting the nod.

Arsenal: Ospina; Koscielny, Mustafi, Chambers; Bellerin, Xhaka, Wilshere; Ozil, Ramsey; Aubameyang.

Manchester City: Bravo; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Danilo; Fernandinho; David Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane; Aguero.