Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef has decided to open up his recruitment again.

Shaq's son Shareef O'Neal decommits from Arizona amid scandal

Shareef has been committed to Arizona since last spring, but with the recruiting scandal involving coach Sean Miller becoming public, Shareef said he wants to look elsewhere.



At this time I'm am opening up my recruitment due to the current events with the UofA Bball team.I would like to thank all the coaches for recruiting me. At the time my family and I think it's in my best interest to look at other options to assure my play in the NCAA next year.

— Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) February 24, 2018



Arizona's basketball program is under investigation after FBI wiretaps allegedly caught Miller and Christian Dawkins, a runner for agent Andy Miller, discussing a $100,000 payout to make sure top player Deandre Ayton signs with Arizona.

Miller has denied these allegations, as has Ayton's attorney.

O'Neal didn't sign a letter of intent with Arizona during early recruiting, opting to sign nonbinding financial aid papers. Because of this, O'Neal doesn't need to be released by the school to play elsewhere.

At 6-foot-9, O'Neal, a power forward, is ranked No. 29 in the 2018 class, according to ESPN.