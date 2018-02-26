Romelu Lukaku finally made a splash against top-tier opposition for Manchester United, cancelling out a Willian goal for Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Lukaku finally makes big-game breakthrough for Manchester United

Belgium striker Lukaku came into the fixture against the Blues with 21 goals to his name in all competitions, but none of them coming against the top eight teams in the Premier League.

Such a barren run has led to criticism of the former Everton man, but Jose Mourinho has kept faith and that was rewarded on Sunday.

Lukaku latched onto a neat flick from Anthony Martial to cancel out Willian's powerful opener and send the sides in for half-time level at 1-1.