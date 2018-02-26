Late Kane header snatches victory for Tottenham at Crystal Palace

Harry Kane netted his 150th goal in club football as a late header claimed a vital 1-0 victory for Tottenham against Crystal Palace, handing a hammer blow to the Eagles' bid for Premier League survival in the process.
Having missed a gilt-edged opportunity earlier in the second half, Kane made amends in the 88th minute of Sunday's clash at Selhurst Park, powering home a brilliant header from Christian Eriksen's corner.
Mauricio Pochettino's side had dominated throughout, but often struggled to break down Palace's stubborn defence.
Eriksen did manage to carve out an opening in the 54th minute, only for Kane to volley wide from inside the six-yard box.
AS IT HAPPENED: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham, Premier League
It was Kane's second big opportunity of the game, with Wayne Hennessey having pulled off an excellent stop to deny the Premier League's leading scorer early on.
Palace's injury woes were compounded late on when defender James Tomkins went down in innocuous fashion, and his absence was felt when Kane finally headed home the winner in the dying moments.
Key Opta Stats:
- Spurs are now unbeaten in their last 15 games in all competitions (W9 D6); their longest run since going 16 without defeat between December 1998 and March 1999.
- Harry Kane scored the 150th goal of his club career in all competitions, with 134 of those coming as a Spurs player.
- The England international’s goals have been worth more points to his club than any other player in the Premier League this season (14).
- Kane has netted 23 goals in 34 Premier League London derbies - equalling Didier Drogba's total in the competition (23 in 64).
- Crystal Palace are winless in their last five Premier League games (D2 L3); their worst run since Roy Hodgson took charge back in September 2017.
- Spurs have conceded just one goal in their last six games against the Eagles in the Premier League, winning all six meetings.
- In fact, Spurs have won three consecutive away league games against Crystal Palace for the first time in their history.
- Only Darren Anderton (67) has provided more assists for Spurs in the Premier League than Christian Eriksen (45), who is now joint-second for the club alongside Aaron Lennon.
- The Eagles haven’t won any of their eight Premier League games when Wilfried Zaha didn’t feature this season (P8 W0 D0 L8).