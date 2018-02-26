Harry Kane netted his 150th goal in club football as a late header claimed a vital 1-0 victory for Tottenham against Crystal Palace, handing a hammer blow to the Eagles' bid for Premier League survival in the process.

Late Kane header snatches victory for Tottenham at Crystal Palace

Having missed a gilt-edged opportunity earlier in the second half, Kane made amends in the 88th minute of Sunday's clash at Selhurst Park, powering home a brilliant header from Christian Eriksen's corner.

Mauricio Pochettino's side had dominated throughout, but often struggled to break down Palace's stubborn defence.

Eriksen did manage to carve out an opening in the 54th minute, only for Kane to volley wide from inside the six-yard box.

It was Kane's second big opportunity of the game, with Wayne Hennessey having pulled off an excellent stop to deny the Premier League's leading scorer early on.

Palace's injury woes were compounded late on when defender James Tomkins went down in innocuous fashion, and his absence was felt when Kane finally headed home the winner in the dying moments.

Key Opta Stats: