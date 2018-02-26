Pogba, Martial start for Man United as Chelsea bring back Morata

Paul Pogba has been named in Manchester United's starting line-up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The 24-year-old was dropped for the last league game at Old Trafford, against Huddersfield Town on February 3, and was also left out of the starting XI for the Champions League trip to Sevilla.

The France international is part of a three-man midfield for the meeting at Old Trafford, alongside Scott McTominay and former Blues midfielder Nemanja Matic, with Ander Herrera out through injury.

Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez join Romelu Lukaku in a three-pronged attack.

Chelsea have recalled Alvaro Morata to the XI in a league game for the first time since the 0-0 draw with Leicester City on January 13.

Eden Hazard and Willian will play either side of the Spain striker in Antonio Conte's 3-4-3, while Danny Drinkwater has been preferred to Cesc Fabregas in the middle of midfield.

Gary Cahill is on the bench, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger named in the back three.