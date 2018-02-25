LaLiga: Barcelona's Semedo facing five weeks out with hamstring injury

Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo has been ruled out for up to five weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old pulled up when chasing back during the second half of his side's 6-1 LaLiga thrashing of Girona at Camp Nou.

Tests have revealed Semedo sustained muscle damage and Barca expect him to be out of action until April.

"The club's medical services department has confirmed that first-team player Nelson Semedo has suffered an injury to his left hamstring," a club statement confirmed.

"Further testing carried out has indicated that he will be out for approximately five weeks."

Semedo is set to miss a busy run of games which includes a league game against second-place Atletico Madrid and the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie with Chelsea.

He is also likely to sit out Portugal's friendly matches with Egypt and Netherlands next month.