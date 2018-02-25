Eric Dier claims he has no regrets over his decision to join Tottenham rather than Manchester United, following reported interest from the Red Devils in recent seasons.

Dier has no regrets over Manchester United snub

United were among a glut of clubs who attempted to sign Dier from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, with the versatile youngster electing to take up Tottenham's offer.

Jose Mourinho reportedly renewed United's interest in Dier in 2017, but the offer was rebuffed, and Dier claims to be perfectly content in north London.

"There is a great spirit here, we get on very well on the field and off the field," Dier, who is excited about what Spurs can achieve under Mauricio Pochettino, told reporters.

"I think there is fantastic chemistry. I think after the manager's first season here, it started really in the second season.

"I felt like the manager had the team that he wanted and we could feel [it]. It was a 50-50 call.

"The manager has created that and the players have created it as well between themselves. We are looking forward to next season together.

"Everyone is excited. Obviously, it is a massive step for the club to move into a new stadium. It is a huge project so it is a huge step for the club in the right direction.

"I can't speak for others, every player is different and every player has to look after themselves at the end of the day so I can't say what each person wants.

"All I can speak for is myself and I think there is a fantastic group here, fantastic manager, fantastic set-up, fantastic project with the new stadium so it is a very exciting time for the club."

Dier has been utilised in a variety of positions under Pochettino, with the Argentine swiftly seeing the England international's potential as a holding midfielder.

And Dier believes that Pochettino's commitment to Tottenham's youngsters has been key to their recent success.

"I think it helped a lot there were a lot of young players going through the same thing at the same time," Dier added.

"Myself, Harry [Kane], Dele [Alli], Ben Davies, it was really the time that Danny Rose came through.

"Lots of people grew together at the same time so we were all in a great place in our careers and everyone was enjoying themselves and that has carried on now. There are great friendships and everyone likes each other which is a good thing."