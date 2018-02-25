Golf: Pepperell holds on for maiden title in Qatar

Eddie Pepperell won his first European Tour title by just a solitary shot from compatriot Oliver Fisher at the Qatar Masters on Sunday.

Pepperell holds on for maiden title in Qatar

The English duo held a share of the lead heading into the final round at Doha Golf Club, but it was Pepperell who was crowned champion under pressure from Fisher in a tense finale.

Pepperell finished on 18 under following a two-under final round of 70, his worst score of the week, which included just three birdies and one dropped shot.

READ MORE: Fisher’s birdie streak secures share of Qatar Masters lead

READ MORE: Rai’s big finish ensures three-way tie in Qatar

READ MORE: Honda Classic grind ‘like playing a British Open’, says Woods

His nearest challenger, though, was left to rue three consecutive bogeys on the front nine.

Fisher's only European Tour title came at the Czech Open in 2011 and a closing one-under 71 saw him fall agonisingly short of another triumph.

Pepperell led by three shots at the turn after going out in 35, but Fisher came up with five birdies and just the one bogey on the back nine to reignite his challenge.

The 27-year-old Pepperell's lead was reduced to just one stroke when Fisher birdied the 17th.

Pepperell found himself in the rough after two shots on the final hole, but produced a fine third shot and matched Fisher's par with a short putt to be crowned champion.

Sweden's Marcus Kinhult was two shots back from Pepperell after ending the tournament with a four-under 68 to claim outright third, while Renato Paratore, Pablo Larrazabal, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano and Gregory Havret were tied for fourth on 15 under.