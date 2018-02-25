Manchester United will welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford with precious points in a Premier League top-four battle on the line.

Manchester United vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Red Devils can move back into second spot in the table with a win on home soil, while the visitors will pull level with the hosts if they emerge victorious.

Antonio Conte's defending champions took the spoils at Stamford Bridge back in November, with a solitary effort from Alvaro Morata earning them a narrow win.

Jose Mourinho will be eager to exact revenge over his former employers, with United needing to find a spark from somewhere during a testing run of fixtures.

Game Manchester United vs Chelsea Date Sunday, February 25 Time 14:05 GMT / 09:05 ET

TV Channel & Live Stream

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Premier League and it can be streamed live online using the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go app

In the United States (US), NBCSN is showing the game on television and it can be watched live online using DIRECTV NOW, the CBS Sports app or fubo Premier.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN DIRECTV NOW / CBS Sports app / fubo Premier

Squads & Team News

Position Man Utd players Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, Pereira Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Shaw, Valencia, Darmian Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Young, Matic, McTominay, Gomes Forwards Martial, Rashford, Lukaku, Ibrahimovic, Sanchez

The biggest decision facing Mourinho is whether or not to return Paul Pogba to his starting XI, following intense scrutiny of a recent benching of the £89 million France international.

Ander Herrera's absence through injury could force the issue, with Daley Blind and Marouane Fellaini also missing for United as the Red Devils look to weigh up their tactical and selection options.

Potential Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Jones, Young; McTominay, Matic, Pogba; Sanchez, Lukaku.

Position Chelsea players Goalkeepers Courtois, Caballero, Eduardo Defenders Alonso, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Zappacosta, Ampadu, Emerson Midfielders Fabregas, Kante, Hazard, Moses, Willian, Drinkwater, Scott, Sterling Forwards Pedro, Morata, Giroud

Conte saw his side give everything during a midweek Champions League clash with Barcelona and will be hoping that contest did not take too much out of the Blues.

David Luiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ross Barkley will be unavailable at Old Trafford, with there little room for rotation - although Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud will be pushing for starting spots.

Potential Chelsea starting XI: Courtois; Moses, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Fabregas; Willian, Pedro, Hazard.

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester United are considered to be favourites with dabblebet, with the Red Devils priced at 11/8 to take all three points.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are available at 11/5 and the draw is priced at 9/4.

Click here to see all of dabblebet's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

United and Chelsea were both in midweek Champions League competition, with both being held by La Liga opposition.

The Red Devils ground out a goalless draw on the road at Sevilla, with Mourinho's side having now won just two of their last five fixtures - with Huddersfield the only side to have been overcome in league and FA Cup competition.

The Blues, meanwhile, played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Barcelona in Europe, with there plenty of encouragement to have been taken from that display.

Conte's side appear to have overcome the wobble which saw plenty of uncomfortable questions being asked at Stamford Bridge, although they have still not won on the road since January 20.

MORE:

Conte & Mourinho set a bad example with war of words, says ex-Chelsea boss Grant

| Mourinho vs Conte: Could Eddie Hearn get it done and who would win heavyweight boxing match?

| Is Mourinho the reason behind Matic's Man Utd downfall?



Old Trafford would be an ideal place to get back on track, with United vulnerable during a run which is seeing them complement continental action with key domestic dates against the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Brighton.

Mourinho will be aware of how important momentum is at this stage, with there the promise of as many fireworks off the field on Sunday as there are on it as the Portuguese prepares to lock horns with his former club and old adversary Conte.