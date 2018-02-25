'I want to become top scorer this season' - Doe

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Liberian forward Francis Forkey Doe could not hide his delight at helping his new club Pahang defeat his former team Selangor 3-1 in their round four Malaysia Super League match on Saturday.

The journeyman scored a brace in the match, to take his tally to three goals this season.

"I am very happy to get the three points today. The entire team played well and I had the support of my teammates.

"I was able to get goals and I am okay with the way that I played today," said Doe in the post-match press conference.

He also expressed his confidence at combining better with Brazilian forward Patrick dos Santos Cruz, who made his debut for Pahang in the match and scored Pahang's other goal.

MORE:

Cruz and Doe played through injuries, says Dollah

| MSL2017 Worst Flops: #4 Francis Forkey Doe



"You could see that at certain points in the match the chemistry between me and him was there. We'll get better-game by-game," remarked the former Liberia international.

When asked about his target for this season, he revealed that he has two; to win a title and become the league's top scorer; "I want to win a cup and be the top scorer this year."