Cristiano Ronaldo's selfless gesture to allow struggling team-mate Karim Benzema to score in Real Madrid's rout of Alaves did not come as a surprise to Keylor Navas.

Navas: Ronaldo's Benzema gesture 'speaks volumes'

Ronaldo passed up the opportunity to complete his hat-trick as he let Benzema seal Madrid's 4-0 victory over Alaves in La Liga Saturday.

Benzema had only scored three league goals prior to the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu before five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo paved the way for the Frenchman to convert an 89th-minute penalty.

"Cristiano's gesture speaks volumes for the type of team this is and how he is as a person," goalkeeper Navas said post-match.

"We're all pulling in the same direction and we have to show our unity more than ever.

"We're thrilled with Karim's goal, as team-mates, we have to stick together. We're always going to fight for each other and while there is a lot of talk about Karim at the moment, we have to support one another."

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane also praised Ronaldo for helping out Benzema , who has been under fire for Madrid.

But team-mate Lucas Vazquez wants to see the French forward continue playing well, with Madrid now in the business end of the season.

"He had a terrific game, provided two assists and scored… We're really happy with his efforts and let's hope that this continues," the Spaniard said.

"He's bang on form right now."

Defending champions Madrid are third in La Liga, 14 points behind leaders and rivals Barcelona, but are still alive in the Champions League, where they hold a 3-1 lead over PSG heading into the second leg of their last-16 tie.