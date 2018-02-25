News

How Aussies fared at the 2018 Olympics

AAP /

GRETA SMALL - women's alpine skiing

Downhill 20th, Super-G 31st, Alpine combined DNF

HARRY LAIDLAW - men's alpine skiing

Giant Slalom DSQ

DOMINIC DEMSCHAR - men's alpine skiing

Giant slalom 33rd, Slalom DSQ

DAVID MARI - men's bobsleigh

Two-man 21st, Four-man 25th

LUCAS MATA - men's bobsleigh

Two-man 21st, Four-man 25th

LACHLAN REIDY - men's bobsleigh

Four-man 25th

HAYDEN SMITH - men's bobsleigh

Four-man 25th

BARBARA JEZERSEK - women's cross-country skiing

10km free 33rd, 15km skiathlon 39th, Team sprint eliminated

AIMEE WATSON - women's cross-country skiing

10km free 68th, Sprint classic 58th

JESSICA YEATON - women's cross-country skiing

10km free 41st, 15km skiathlon 50th, Sprint classic 48th, Team sprint eliminated, 30km mass start 42nd

CASEY WRIGHT - women's cross-country skiing

10km free 81st, Sprint classic 63rd

CALLUM WATSON - men's cross-country skiing

15km free 70th, 30km skiathlon 58th, Team sprint eliminated, 50km mass start 58th

PHILLIP BELLINGHAM - men's cross-country skiing

15km free 77th, Sprint classic 65th, Team sprint eliminated, 50km mass start 56th

EKATERINA ALEXANDROVSKAYA - figure skating

Pairs 18th

HARLEY WINDSOR - figure skating

Pairs 18th

KAILANI CRAINE - figure skating

Women's 17th

BRENDAN KERRY - figure skating

Men's 20th

LAURA PEEL - women's freestyle skiing

Aerials fifth

DANIELLE SCOTT - women's freestyle skiing

Aerials 12th

LYDIA LASSILA - women's freestyle skiing

Aerials 20th

SAMANTHA WELLS - women's freestyle skiing

Aerials 23rd

DAVID MORRIS - men's freestyle skiing

Aerials 10th

MATT GRAHAM - men's freestyle skiing

Moguls second

JAMES MATHESON - men's freestyle skiiing

Moguls 14th

ROHAN CHAPMAN-DAVIES - men's freestyle skiiing

Moguls 22nd

BRODIE SUMMERS - men's freestyle skiing

Moguls DNS

JAKARA ANTHONY - women's freestyle skiing

Moguls fourth

BRITT COX - women's freestyle skiing

Moguls fifth

MADII HIMBURY - women's freestyle skiing

Moguls 20th

CLAUDIA GUELI - women's freestyle skiing

Moguls 23rd

SAMI KENNEDY-SIM - women's freestyle skiing

Ski cross eighth

ANTON GRIMUS - men's freestyle skiing

Ski cross 30th

RUSSELL HENSHAW - men's freestyle skiing

Slopestyle 19th

ALEXANDER FERLAZZO - luge

Men's 28th

DEANNA LOCKETT - women's short track skating

1500m 15th, 1000m - penalised (eliminated)

ANDY JUNG - men's short track skating

500m DNF, 1500m 16th

JOHN FARROW - skeleton

Men's 19th

JACLYN NARRACOTT - skeleton

Women's 16th

EMILY ARTHUR - women's snowboard

Halfpipe 11th

HOLLY CRAWFORD - women's snowboard

Halfpipe 13th

SCOTT JAMES - men's snowboard

Halfpipe third

KENT CALLISTER - men's snowboard

Halfpipe 10th

NATE JOHNSTONE - men's snowboard

Halfpipe 22nd

JESSICA RICH - women's snowboard

Slopestyle DNS, Big air 13th

TESS COADY - women's snowboard

Slopestyle DNS, Big air DNS

JARRYD HUGHES - men's snowboard

Snowboard cross second

ALEX PULLIN - men's snowboard

Snowboard cross sixth

CAMERON BOLTON - men's snowboard

Snowboard cross 10th

ADAM LAMBERT - men's snowboard

Snowboard cross 29th

BELLE BROCKHOFF - women's snowboard

Snowboard cross 11th

DANIEL GREIG - men's speed skating

500m 21st, 1000m 22nd

