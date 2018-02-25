Cricket: Kohli rested for Nidahas Trophy

Rohit Sharma will captain India in the tri-nation Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka next month after Virat Kohli was among several star players to be rested.

Kohli rested for Nidahas Trophy

Kohli missed the limited-overs matches against Sri Lanka late last year and got married during a well-earned break.

The skipper will also sit out the Nidahas Trophy clashes in Colombo against the hosts and Bangladesh, so Rohit again steps up to lead the side.

MS Dhoni was also left out of the 15-man squad among with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said: "We've kept in mind the workload and upcoming schedule while finalising the team for Nidahas Trophy.

"The high-performance team has suggested that adequate rest should be given to our fast bowlers to help improve athletic performance, maximize rest and prevent injury.

"MS Dhoni was not available for selection as he had requested for rest."

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant.