Winter Olympics 2018: Five takeaways on a U.S. team that finished fourth in medal race

The 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics brought many highs and lows for the United States.

There were shocking performances on the snowboard, a heartbreaking finish for the men's hockey team, a thrilling shootout victory for the gold medal-winning women's hockey team and so much more.

Here are five takeaways from the 2018 Winter Olympics, where Team USA earned 28 medals, finishing fourth behind Norway (38), Germany (30) and Canada (29).

1. Women's hockey broke barriers while the men struggled

For the first time in 20 years, Team USA's women's hockey team won gold, snapping Canada's streak of four consecutive Olympic titles. The U.S. was coming off of a heartbreaking loss in Sochi, where it fell to the Canadians and took home a silver medal, but it was clear in Pyeongchang redemption was on the minds of the players.

The championship game came down to a shootout and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson secured the gold for the U.S. by breaking a 2-2 tie in the sixth round. She did so with a move that she calls "Oops, I did it again," and it will forever have a place in U.S. lore.



There's no doubt the men's hockey team struggled without a roster full of professional players. The NHL announced in 2017 that the league would not have a break in the schedule to accommodate the Winter Olympics, forcing its players to stay home while collegians and those from European leagues represented the U.S.

It left the team struggling to compete against international squads it would have easily beaten at any other Olympics. Keep in mind, the NHL had participated in every Winter Olympics since 1998, with a total of 706 players attending, but without them in Pyeongchang the U.S. was eliminated in the quarterfinals via a 3-2 shootout loss to the Czech Republic.

To put that in perspective, the men failed to reach the medal round at the Olympics for the first time since 2008. Even worse, Team USA has failed to medal in eight of the 10 Olympic tournaments since the "Miracle on Ice" in 1980.

2. Pressure got the best of Alpine skiers

There's no doubt competing at the Olympics brings a whole new level of nerves, but it's an easy argument that Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin were competing with an added sense of pressure that didn't necessarily work in their favor.

Vonn missed out on the 2014 Sochi Games due to a knee injury but won gold in the downhill at Vancouver eight years ago. The stakes were high in Pyeongchang as she was among the favorites to win gold in the downhill. She finished third in that race and sixth in the women's super-G, making mistakes that cost her higher finishes.

She was competing with a heavy heart for a grandfather who passed away in November. There also was the likelihood that Pyeongchang would be her last Olympics.

Shiffrin faced similar pressure in that she was expected to defend her gold from Sochi in the slalom. She won the giant slalom but was fourth in the slalom, her best event. Bad weather conditions pushed Shiffrin's two best disciplines back-to-back. She had a few days off before she competed in the Alpine combined, in which she took home silver.

3. The U.S. is a big threat in snowboarding

Team USA's snowboarders accounted for seven of the 28 medals by the U.S., which was the most from any sport. Of the USA's nine gold medals, four came from snowboarding. Overall, the team won those nine gold, seven silver and 12 bronze.

When thinking of the Winter Games, many point to Alpine skiing and figure skating as sports with the highest U.S. presence, but snowboarding is quickly becoming part of the mix. Red Gerard kicked things off with the first gold in Pyeongchang for the U.S., followed by defending champion Jamie Anderson, who won the women's slopestyle. Chloe Kim kept the trend going with a win in the women's halfpipe while Shaun White reclaimed a gold in the men's halfpipe.

Anderson was one of only two Americans to defend their gold medals from Sochi. She earned a silver medal in the women's big air 10 days after winning gold, making her the first female snowboarder to win two medals at the Olympics. The feat also tied her with White and Kelly Clark as the most decorated American snowboarders of all time, with three Olympic medals.

4. Figure skating proved disappointing

If it wasn't for Adam Rippon and the storyline of how he inspires America, there wouldn't be nearly as much to talk about when it comes to figure skating. There were a few historic moves from Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou and Mirari Nagasu, in addition to two bronze medals (in ice skating and the team event) that shouldn't go unnoticed, but the majority of the figure skating performances were underwhelming and played into the U.S. finishing fourth in the medal race.

The most disappointing skates came during the women's singles program, in which all three of the Americans fell at least once, if not in both the short program and the free skate. The Americans — Nagasu, Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen — were never in a position to medal as they finished in the middle of the field in 9th, 10th and 11th place, respectively.

Falling off the podium is beginning to look like a trend for the Americans as the women haven't won an individual medal since Sasha Cohen's silver in 2006. More than that, the U.S. finished on the podium in every Olympic Games from 1952 to 2006 (with the exception of 1964). Americans used to be the ones to beat in figure skating events, but their production has been on a decline.

5. Team USA has a bright future with teen Olympians and Curling

It's always exciting to see new talent come up through the ranks, and this year America was introduced to a new crop that gives hope for the future.

Chen (18) made history earlier this season as the first figure skater to land five quadruple jumps in a single performance. In Pyeongchang he raised the bar even higher, becoming the first to land six quads in an Olympic Games single performance. Zhou (17) became the first American to land a quadruple lutz on Olympic ice.

Snowboarders Kim and Gerard are both only 17, but they put down two of the best performances for Team USA.

One of the biggest highlights of the Winter Games came on the last day, when the U.S. men's curling team defeated Sweden to claim the gold. It seemed very unlikely as the Americans only had two wins in six games. The team rebounded with three consecutive victories to land in the semifinals, where they knocked out Canada.

Many counted the American curlers out as they finished 10th at Vancouver in 2010 and ninth at Sochi in 2014, but they were able to pull off the win against Sweden 10-7, putting a nice finishing touch on an up-and-down Olympics for the U.S.