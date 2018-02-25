News

Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
Russian ice hockey gold medalist sing national anthem

Reuters
Reuters /

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (Reuters) - Russian gold-medalist ice hockey players sang their national anthem during the medal ceremony on Sunday after victory in the final over Germany, despite competing at the Pyeongchang Winter Games as neutral athletes.

The players sang the anthem over the sound of the Olympic anthem at the Gangneung Hockey Centre arena.
As neutral athletes, they were barred from having their flag raised or anthem played at the medal ceremony.

(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

