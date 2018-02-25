Pizza time for slimmed-down Korean brakeman Kim

By Mark Trevelyan

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - The South Korean team's thoughts turned quickly to food after tying for the Olympic silver medal in the four-man bobsleigh on Sunday, and hungriest of all was brakeman Kim Donghyun.

"I changed my position from pilot to brakeman, so I had to lose weight by about 15 kg, so I want to eat some high-calorie food like pizza," Kim told reporters after the team won South Korea's first ever Olympic medal in the sport.

Piloted by Won Yunjong, the South Koreans gave home fans plenty to celebrate on the final day of the Winter Olympics by finishing second, 0.53 seconds behind Francesco Friedrich's German team, in a dead-heat with Nico Walther, also of Germany.

Their start times were consistently slower than their rivals - ranking between 11th and 13th on each of the four runs - but Won said they had deliberately concentrated on aerodynamics, not just on the sprint.

"During the training we thought that rather than focus on the start time alone, it would be better for us to get on the sled as fast as possible to minimize the impact of air resistance," he said.

"We calculated exactly how many meters each member would push: for example I would push 20, the other 25, and after the exact calculation we tried to implement it during our training."

Asked how they planned to celebrate their success, the team's thoughts returned to the subject of food.

"We could not eat high-sodium food or frozen or ready-made meals or ramen, so I wish I could eat that kind of food and then take a good rest," said team member Seo Youngwoo.



