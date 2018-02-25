NBA: Curry, Durant help Warriors dominate Westbrook's Thunder

Reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors made a statement by dismantling the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-80 at Oracle Arena.

Curry, Durant help Warriors dominate Westbrook's Thunder

Former Thunder star Kevin Durant scored a game-high 28 points with five rebounds, and two-time MVP Stephen Curry added 21 points with nine rebounds and six assists on Saturday.

Hosts the Warriors outscored Russell Westbrook and Thunder by 25 points in the second half.

Nick Young came off the bench to score 16 points, draining four of five shots from beyond the arc. Draymond Green scored 10 points with eight assists and five rebounds.

Reigning MVP Westbrook led the Thunder with 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Steven Adams and Carmelo Anthony added 14 points apiece, while Paul George struggled with just five points.

The Warriors pulled even with the Houston Rockets atop the Western Conference standings with the convincing win.

READ MORE: Conte’s reason for lack of touchline passion

READ MORE: How Alexis is disrupting Utd’s attack

IRVING LEADS IN-FORM CELTICS

Kyrie Irving flirted with a triple-double, scoring 31 points with nine rebounds and eight assists in the Boston Celtics' 121-112 win over the New York Knicks. Irving, also adding two steals, helped the Celtics (42-19) earn their third successive victory.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid scored a game-high 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting with 14 rebounds in a 116-105 triumph against the Orlando Magic. It was Philadelphia's seventh consecutive win.

MARKKANEN STRUGGLES IN BULLS LOSS

Chicago Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen has enjoyed a great season, but the sweet-shooting big man scored just three points on one-of-eight shooting in a 122-104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Markkanen, averaging 15 points per game, has now had two straight poor shooting nights.

HEAT HONOUR VICTIMS OF MASS SHOOTING

The Miami Heat stepped away from basketball to remember those affected by the recent shooting tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Tyler Johnson led the Heat with 23 points in a 115-89 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 76ers 116-105 Orlando Magic



Miami Heat 115-89 Memphis Grizzlies



Boston Celtics 121-112 New York Knicks



Golden State Warriors 112-80 Oklahoma City Thunder



Portland Trail Blazers 106-104 Phoenix Suns



Utah Jazz 97-90 Dallas Mavericks



Minnesota Timberwolves 122-104 Chicago Bulls



Los Angeles Lakers 113-108 Sacramento Kings

ROCKETS AT NUGGETS

Denver, victors in 10 of their last 13 games, hosts a Houston Rockets team riding an 11-game winning streak. The combination of James Harden and Chris Paul has been too much for opposing teams, and Clint Capela's emergence in the paint has moved Houston into elite status. The Rockets are tied atop the Western Conference standings, but the Nuggets have the most underrated player in the league in Nikola Jokic, who has recorded three straight triple-doubles.