Bundesliga: Coman suffers ankle injury in Bayern draw

Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman rolled his left ankle against Hertha Berlin as the Bundesliga leaders were held to a draw, head coach Jupp Heynckes said.

Coman, 21, was hurt within moments of his introduction in the 68th minute at Allianz Arena, where hosts Bayern played out a 0-0 stalemate Saturday.

Following Bayern's failure to secure a club-record 15th successive victory, Heynckes provided an update on France international Coman.

"He sustained an injury to his ankle. He rolled his ankle, it has to do with his capsule," Heynckes said post-match.

"He has big problems but his ligaments are okay. We'll have to see how it develops over the next few days."

Despite the draw, reigning champions Bayern are 20 points clear atop the German summit.

