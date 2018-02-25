Canada athlete, coach fined for car theft

Canadian skicross competitor Dave Duncan has apologised for "poor judgment" for his role in taking a car after a night out at a bar and using it for a ride home to the Olympic athletes village.

The 35-year-old has been released from jail, along with his wife Maja and coach William Raine, 48, who were both allegedly in the car with him.

Raine, who was driving the SUV, was fined 5 million South Korean won ($4,600) for driving under the influence and theft.

Duncan and his wife were each fined 1 million won ($930), according to a police officer.

The group is not allowed to leave South Korea until the fines are paid.

Raine allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .162, well above the local legal driving limit of .05.

A joint statement from the Duncans offering an apology did not offer specifics, saying only their behaviour "was not up to the standards expected of us as members of the Canadian Olympic Team or as Canadians."

In his own statement, Raine said: "Words are not enough to express how sorry I am. I have let my teammates, friends and my family down."

One of the people in the vehicle was passed out when arrested, Detective Lee Hee-jun told The Canadian Press.

Drunk driving in South Korea can result in imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to $9,300.