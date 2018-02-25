Tennis: Tiafoe wins two matches in a day to reach Delray Beach final

Frances Tiafoe showed no signs of fatigue as he saw off Hyeon Chung and Denis Shapovalov to win through to the Delray Beach Open final.

Tiafoe wins two matches in a day to reach Delray Beach final

It was a busy day for Tiafoe, who defeated Australian Open semi-finalist Chung in their rain-interrupted quarter-final Saturday before upstaging Canadian sensation Shapovalov.

Tiafoe's clash with South Korean star Chung was suspended due to rain as he led 5-7 6-4 5-3 Friday.

The 20-year-old American – who upstaged Juan Martin del Potro en route to the decider – needed eight match points to complete a 5-7 6-5 6-4 victory on the weekend.

Tiafoe backed up that performance with a 7-5 6-4 win against teenager Shapovalov at the ATP 250 tournament.

The wildcard won 84 per cent of his first serves, while he converted three of five break points to set up a meeting with Germany's Peter Gojowczyk.

Gojowczyk – who eliminated sixth seed John Isner in the second round – accounted for American Steve Johnson 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 in their semi-final encounter.