Sweden win women's curling gold

Sweden has defeated hosts South Korea 8-3 to win the final of the women's curling competition at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Watched by Sweden's King Carl Gustaf, the team of Anna Hasselborg, Sara McManus, Agnes Knochenhauer and Sofia Mabergs won their country a third Olympic women's gold in four games.

The victory avenged a 7-6 defeat to South Korea in the round-robin games, one of just two losses in nine matches.

Sweden skip Hasselborg said the team produced "the game of the week when we needed it in an Olympic final."

"I love those girls. They play so well. They are amazing players. They bring everything on the game. I'm so happy. They are the best.

"I think I played pretty well and Sofia (Mabergs), I think she played 100 per cent. Everyone made it really easy for me. This is the most fun game I ever played."

South Korea's Team Kim - Kim Eun Jung, Kim Seon Yeong and sisters Kim Kyeong Ae and Kim Yeoing Mi - won silver but leave the Games as unlikely cult heroes, having considerably raised the profile of the sport in the country.

Dubbed the Garlic Girls - because they hail from a region known for its garlic production - they have become a major TV attraction for local broadcasters.

"I honestly did not think that we would be here today with a medal," skip Kim Eun Jung said. "I really think that it was because of everybody who supported us and everybody who rooted us on."

And Kim Yeong Mi said: "I think we are going to be preparing vigorously for the next four years and we're definitely going to get that gold medal."

Japan beat Britain 5-3 on Saturday for bronze, their first Olympic curling medal.