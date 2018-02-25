Barcelona have equalled the record for the longest unbeaten run in a single La Liga season.

Barcelona equal record for unbeaten La Liga run

The leaders reached 32 games without defeat in the top flight with a 6-1 thumping of Catalan neighbours Girona at Camp Nou on Saturday.

Luis Suarez completed his hat-trick after Lionel Messi's brilliant first-half brace and Philippe Coutinho scored his first league goal for Barca in spectacular fashion.

The run matches that of Real Sociedad back in 1979-80.

Sociedad's total undefeated streak lasted 38 games, running from April 1979 through May 1980, meaning Barcelona is still six games off equalling the La Liga mark that extends beyond a single season.

Barca's run surpasses their previous club record of 31 games in a row without defeat, which was set back in 2010-11, when Pep Guardiola's side won 27 games and drew four between matchday three and 33 of the season.

They have only lost three times in all competitions since Ernesto Valverde took charge — dropping both legs of the Supercopa de Espana against Real Madrid in August and losing 2-1 to Espanyol in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final, although they advanced 2-1 on aggregate.



32 - Barcelona have lost none of their last 32 league matches (W27 D5), the second ever unbeaten run of any side (Real Sociedad, 38 between April 1979 and May 1980). Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/wsrcvn3kS6

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 24, 2018



Barca's victory against Girona sees them stay top of the table, with 20 wins and five draws from 25 games. They lead second-placed Atletico Madrid by 10 points.

The club go to take sole possession of the single-season unbeaten record Thursday away to Las Palmas.