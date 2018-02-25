Ligue 1: I play for France's biggest club – Marseille star Payet fires barb at PSG

Dimitri Payet insisted he does not envy Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain as the Marseille attacker said he plays for France's "biggest club".

Marseille – third in the standings – travel to Paris for Sunday's blockbuster Le Classique against Ligue 1 leaders PSG.

PSG are set to welcome back star Neymar as the cashed-up capital club look to further strengthen their advantage atop the table in their pursuit of a fifth crown in six seasons.

But Payet stoked the fire ahead of Marseille's trip, taking aim at the individuals of PSG.

"I do not envy Paris. I play in France's biggest club," France international Payet said.

"And I have a team. We saw it recently, it's always better to play as a team rather than to pile up individuals."

Marseille are third and 13 points behind PSG amid their eight-game unbeaten streak in Ligue 1.

Payet has scored four goals and tallied seven assists for Rudi Garcia's men.