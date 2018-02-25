Tennis: Khachanov outplays Berdych to reach Marseille final

(Reuters) - Russian Karen Khachanov outplayed Czech Tomas Berdych 6-3 6-2 to reach the Marseille Open final on Saturday, setting up a title showdown with Frenchman Lucas Pouille.

World number 47 Khachanov was impeccable on serve, saving the meager three break points Berdych had throughout the duel.

The 21-year-old has now beaten former world number four Berdych in both their meetings having also prevailed at last year's French Open.

Pouille reached his second final of the season after a 6-3 7-6(6) defeat of Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka.



(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)