Fernando Verdasco and Diego Schwartzman won their semi-finals to set up a showdown in the Rio Open decider.

Verdasco to meet Schwartzman in Rio Open final

Verdasco won the battle of the seeds Saturday, accounting for fifth seed Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on the clay courts in Rio de Janeiro.

The 34-year-old and eighth seed reached his 23rd ATP World Tour final and first since March last year after triumphing in just 75 minutes.

Verdasco, who has not won a 500-level title since 2010, will go head-to-head with sixth seed Schwartzman in the final.

Schwartzman was too good for Nicolas Jarry, prevailing 7-5 6-2 over the Chilean on the weekend.

The 25-year-old Argentine – who saved 6 of 7 break points – is yet to drop a set en route to his fourth ATP World Tour final.