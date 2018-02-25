News

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Fernando Verdasco and Diego Schwartzman won their semi-finals to set up a showdown in the Rio Open decider.

Verdasco to meet Schwartzman in Rio Open final

Verdasco to meet Schwartzman in Rio Open final

Verdasco won the battle of the seeds Saturday, accounting for fifth seed Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on the clay courts in Rio de Janeiro.

The 34-year-old and eighth seed reached his 23rd ATP World Tour final and first since March last year after triumphing in just 75 minutes.

Verdasco, who has not won a 500-level title since 2010, will go head-to-head with sixth seed Schwartzman in the final.

Schwartzman was too good for Nicolas Jarry, prevailing 7-5 6-2 over the Chilean on the weekend.

The 25-year-old Argentine – who saved 6 of 7 break points – is yet to drop a set en route to his fourth ATP World Tour final.


 
