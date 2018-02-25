The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks clinched at least a share of the Big 12 title Saturday with a 74-72 road win over No. 6 Texas Tech.

Three takeaways from No. 8 Kansas' win over No. 6 Texas Tech

Kansas led 41-37 at halftime. The two teams traded blows in the second half, but the Jayhawks always seemed in control, despite only playing seven players. Kansas has now won four straight games following a tumultuous stretch.

Here are three takeaways from Kansas-Texas Tech's win:

1. Kansas has an elite backcourt

Devonte Graham and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk put on a show Saturday, proving that good guard play is still one of the most important attributes in basketball. Graham scored a game-high 26 points with four assists and three rebounds. Mykhailiuk, on fire in the first half, added 21 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Sophomore transfer Malik Newman added 12 points with five rebounds, and the shooting guard has now eclipsed double-figure point totals in 10 of his last 11 games. When all three of Kansas' guards are on form they are hard to stop.

2. The Red Raiders needed more from Keenan Evans

Evans, averaging more than 17 points per game, scored just six points on 1-of-6 shooting Saturday, marking his third straight game under 10 points. The senior guard has struggled with his shot in recent weeks after a stretch of 95 points in three games in mid-January.

Texas Tech has other capable players — freshman Zhaire Smith led with 20 points against Kansas — but it will need Evans to rediscover his form in order to make a long NCAA Tournament run.

3. Kansas can take advantage of other teams' uncertainty

Most of college basketball — players, teams and coaches — is currently in the middle of at least one scandal, which means the NCAA Tournament could feature some new teams if big programs are ruled ineligible. Kansas has remained relatively clean of all the allegations, meaning they could be in position to make a move in March.

Teams involved in the latest scandal could be distracted by ongoing investigations, and Kansas, which is led by its strong trio of guards and a clear conscience, would appear to be among the favorites to cut down the nets for a national championship without anything hanging over their head.