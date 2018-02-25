Arizona coach Sean Miller after being linked to FBI probe: 'I will be vindicated'

Arizona coach Sean Miller won't be on the sidelines when the Wildcats take on Oregon on the road Saturday night.

Miller is being held out after a Yahoo! Sports report revealed he was allegedly caught on tape attempting to secure a $100,000 payment to insure big man Deandre Ayton signed with Arizona. But Miller hasn't given up on clearing his good name and returning to his post this season. He released a statement through the university, showing his support of the institution's investigation.

Arizona releasing statement. Sean Miller maintaining innocence "...confident that I will be vindicated."

Earlier Saturday, Arizona announced the 7-1, 250-pound Ayton would be in action against the Ducks as the Wildcats (22-6, 12-3), seek their fourth win in a row.

It's been a rough week for the Arizona faithful. Two days ago, guard Allonzo Trier was deemed ineligible when it was revealed he tested positive for a trace of a banned substance back in January.