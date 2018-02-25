Justin Thomas climbed up the leaderboard Saturday at The Honda Classic, firing a 5-under 65 at PGA National.

Honda Classic: Justin Thomas proud of the way he handled 'Bear Trap' in Round 3

After two days of brutal winds, Thomas was happy to find calmer conditions in Round 3, leading to lower scores. He finished the day just one shot behind leader Luke List.

"It played quite a bit easier today just in terms of the strength and the wind," Thomas said after his third round. "It was a little bit more out of the south today which made a couple of those harder holes a little bit easier, and the pins were easier today.



"Yesterday it was set up brutal. I really played well yesterday. I didn't really get it close enough to the hole to make any birdies and when I did, I didn't make the putts. But today I just kind of stuck with the same game plan. I drove it better today, which was nice. I just hit some really quality shots."

Thomas made a late run to get within one shot of the lead at 6 under. He birdied three of his last five holes, proving "The Bear Trap" can be tamed.

"To play the Bear Trap 2 under was stealing, I felt like," Thomas said. "Hit two really good iron shots in there and hit a great fairway bunker shot, and then to save up-and-down there on 16, as well.



"It definitely, I felt like if I parred those holes in, I would have a great chance, but making those birdies will definitely give me a better chance (Sunday)."



Known as a player capable of shooting low scores, Thomas has the ability to make tough courses look easy. While PGA National is among the most difficult venues on Tour, Thomas has plenty experience taming tough tracks.

"I've played so many hard courses over time. I mean, the PGA, it's a perfect example. It's very similar to this place where if you drive it well, you have some scoring clubs," Thomas said, alluding to his PGA Championship win last summer. If you're in control of your game and your irons, you can leave it in good spots to have good putts uphill, straighter putts, whatever it may be. But if you miss the fairway, it's a bit of a grind, and on some holes, especially.



"So that, I'm sure I'll look back on a little bit tomorrow. In Korea it got pretty difficult there for a little bit with those wind conditions. Over time, I've had a lot of experiences where par is a good score, and you just learn how to make them and how to try to make the round as easy as possible on yourself."

