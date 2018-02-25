Honda Classic: Luke List grabs Round 3 lead over crowded leaderboard

Luke List grabbed a one-shot lead Saturday after the third round of the Honda Classic at PGA National.

Scoring conditions were much more docile Saturday after two days of blustery conditions left players scrambling for answers. List shot a 4-under 66 in Round 3 to take the lead at 7 under.



1. Luke List (-7)

T2. Justin Thomas (-6)

T2. Webb Simpson (-6)

T4. Tommy Fleetwood (-5)

T4. Jamie Lovemark (-5) pic.twitter.com/A56HHnBc5s

List shot the round of the day in Round 2, and backed it up with a second straight 4-under par round. He birdied two of his last three holes Saturday to claim the lead heading into the final round.

Justin Thomas, who shot a third-round, 5-under 65 and Webb Simpson are tied for second at 6 under. Thomas birdied three of his last five holes to get within one shot. He is searching for his second win of the season.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and Jamie Lovemark are tied for fourth at 5 under. Lovemark held the lead most of the third round, but double-bogeyed the par-3 15th.

Alex Noren also fought his way back into contention with a 5-under 65 to get to 4 under. Noren shot a 4-under 66 in Round 1, but struggled to shoot a 5-over 75 Friday.

"Well, you know, yesterday I came off a bad start, 4 or 5 over early, and then tried to push myself making birdies and that didn't go so well," Noren said after his round.



"Today, I tried to play a little more conservatively. Tried to hit the greens, if I made birdie, that's great, but tried to make pars and get on the green because chipping out here is very fast, tough Bermuda. But I hit as many greens as I could. Probably a little bit easier that way."

Tiger Woods shot his first PGA Tour round in the 60s since 2015 when he fired a 1-under 69 to get to even par for the tournament. He is tied for 11th heading into Sunday.