Connacht came from behind to bring Benetton Treviso back down to earth in the Pro14, while Scarlets kept the heat on Conference B leaders Leinster.

Connacht bring Benetton back to earth

Benetton had won five consecutive games before Connacht arrived in Italy on Saturday, leaving with a 22-19 victory.

The hosts managed the only score of the first half, Tito Tebaldi touching down, but the Irishmen roared back after the break, with Finlay Bealham and Jarrad Butler going over either side of Monty Ioane's response for the hosts.

Jack Carty's extras after Butler's score saw Connacht move ahead for the first time and they did not let up, Eoin Griffin scoring what would ultimately be the winning try as the Italians fell short, despite managing a try in the last minute.

Connacht are fifth in Conference A, but closed the gap to the third-placed Cheetahs, after they left Swansea with their tails tucked between their legs and a 27-26 defeat to the Ospreys.

The Cheetahs fell behind in the match for the first time in the final minute as Sam Davies showed nerves of steel to convert Ifan Phillips' try and snatch success for Ospreys.

Conference B leaders Leinster whacked Southern Kings 64-7 on Friday, but Scarlets kept pace by beating Ulster 34-10 at home.

The Scarlets scored four tries in the dominant triumph, including one from young wing Ryan Conbeer on his Pro14 debut.