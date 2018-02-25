Tiger Woods shot a 1-under 69 Saturday at The Honda Classic to get back to even par for the tournament.

Honda Classic: Tiger Woods shoots first PGA Tour round in 60s since 2015

Woods, who has played just three PGA Tour events since February of last year, shot his first PGA Tour round in the 60s since 2015 after birdieing the par-5 18th.



Despite taking a step in the right direction, Woods was disappointed he didn't get more out of his round.

"Well, I think this is probably the highest score I could have shot today," Woods said Saturday. "I really, really hit it good. I just didn't get anything to go in there for most of the early part of the round.



"I gave myself plenty of looks. I just didn't make anything and I finally made a nice par putt at 12 and made a nice one at 13. You know, somehow posted under par today and I've got a chance going into tomorrow."

From a big-picture point of view, though, Woods is pleased with his development after last year undergoing his fourth back surgery since 2014.

"This is only my third tournament of the season. It's not that many. What have I played, nine rounds of golf this year? That's not a lot. I've been pretty patient with it," Woods said. "I've still got some work to do. But I'm very pleased at the way I've progressed, especially this week."

One Woods trademark during his most dominant days was to show displeasure when rounds didn't quite go his way. Now, he's just happy with his overall form.

"I can't be that annoyed because I played really well," Woods said. "I wish I'd made a few more putts. I hit good putts. I just didn't get anything going on that front nine but I was hanging in there. I was grinding.

"I feel very good. I'm excited. I've got a shot going into tomorrow. My job is to go out and post a number. I'll be far enough ahead, as I said earlier, that these guys will still have three or four holes to go when I'm done and hopefully I'll be hopefully my number will be good enough."

