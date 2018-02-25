Dominika Cibulkova and Alison Van Uytvanck both won in straight sets to reach the final of the WTA Hungarian Ladies Open.

Van Uytvanck marches into maiden final in Hungary

Top seed Cibulkova triumphed 6-3 6-2 against German Mona Barthel in 77 minutes, meaning she is still yet to drop a set at the event in Budapest this year.

"I'm getting better and better each match and I'm happy with my performance," the 2014 Australian Open finalist told the WTA Tour's official website.

"I’m just getting more confident, really, playing on this court, and I'm just enjoying being here.”

While Cibulkova will have the chance to lift her first title in 2018, Van Uytvanck will be making her maiden final appearance on Sunday.

The unseeded Belgian continued her impressive run in the tournament by brushing aside Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4 6-2 in the second semi-final.

Van Uytvanck - who had knocked out second seed Shuai Zhang in the previous round - never looked back after breaking serve in the opening game of the contest, sending down eight aces to set up an intriguing showdown with Cibulkova.