The Minnesota Timberwolves have revealed Jimmy Butler has suffered a meniscal injury, soothing fears that he had torn ligaments in his right knee.

Butler suffers meniscus injury but Timberwolves ease ACL fears

The Timberwolves did not offer a timetable for Butler's return.

Star forward Butler had to leave Minnesota's 120-102 reverse against the Houston Rockets on Friday in the third quarter.

Butler after coming down on a rebound against Rockets center Nene. He attempted to move, but collapsed to the floor in obvious pain after taking a couple of steps.

Butler was named an All-Star this season as he was averaging 22.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He had 10 points and five rebounds in Friday's game.