News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

Butler suffers meniscus injury but Timberwolves ease ACL fears

Omnisport
Omnisport /

The Minnesota Timberwolves have revealed Jimmy Butler has suffered a meniscal injury, soothing fears that he had torn ligaments in his right knee.

Butler suffers meniscus injury but Timberwolves ease ACL fears

Butler suffers meniscus injury but Timberwolves ease ACL fears

The Timberwolves did not offer a timetable for Butler's return.

Star forward Butler had to leave Minnesota's 120-102 reverse against the Houston Rockets on Friday in the third quarter.

Butler after coming down on a rebound against Rockets center Nene. He attempted to move, but collapsed to the floor in obvious pain after taking a couple of steps.

Butler was named an All-Star this season as he was averaging 22.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He had 10 points and five rebounds in Friday's game.

Back To Top