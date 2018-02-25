It appears Steve Kerr is on board with abolishing amateurism and compensating college athletes.

Steve Kerr supports the idea of sponsors paying NCAA players, abolishing amateurism

The Warriors head coach responded to a column by CBS Sports suggesting that very thing and it's hard to misinterpret what he was saying.

"Yep, Bingo," he wrote on Twitter in response to an article titled "College basketball is broken and here's the only way the NCAA can fix the sport."

MORE:

Prominent NBA players weigh in on whether NCAA players should be paid

| Duke, UNC, Kentucky among colleges named in FBI investigation into recruiting scandal



In the piece, the idea is detailed of getting rid of amateurism altogether in college and allowing players to be compensated as Olympic athletes do. Meaning, if a sponsor wants to pay a player they can.

This would effectively eliminate the need for agents to funnel money through shoe companies to get players to sign with the organization they want them to. Honestly, this may be the best idea for paying players that has come out and it would get rid of a lot of the corruption, which is probably why Kerr appears to be championing the idea.