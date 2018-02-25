News

Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
Arizona's Deandre Ayton ruled eligible amid allegations

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Arizona freshman Deandre Ayton has been ruled eligible Saturday against Oregon despite allegations claiming he was paid to play for the Wildcats.



An ESPN report published Friday said federal agents had intercepted a phone call between Arizona coach Sean Miller and Christian Dawkins, a runner for agent Andy Miller, in which Miller and Dawkins discussed a $100,000 payment to Ayton to get him to play at Arizona.

Miller will not coach Saturday night. Lorenzo Bomar will coach in his stead.



College basketball was rocked this offseason by an FBI investigation, and the sport took another hit this weekend when a Yahoo.com report called out a number of big-name programs with potential violations on their hands.


For now, Arizona (22-6) will have Ayton (19.6 points, 10.9 rebounds per game) in the lineup, but the school could be facing serious violations should the tapes of Miller prove true.


