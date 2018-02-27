Michigan State star Miles Bridges cleared to play after being linked to FBI probe (UPDATED)

UPDATE, Feb. 27:

MIchigan State star Miles Bridges cleared to play after being linked to FBI probe

Michigan State associate athletic director Matthew Larson released statement to reporters, including SN's Mike DeCourcy, on Monday night that Bridges was ordered to pay $40, the cost of a meal, to a charity of his choice as a part of his reinstatement. The statement also said the family met with an agent without Bridges' knowledge.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE, WITH EDITS:

Michigan State will have its best player in the fold when it takes on Wisconsin in its regular-season finale Sunday.

Spartans athletic director Bill Beekman released a statement saying sophomore Miles Bridges was cleared to suit up and play after the 6-7 potential lottery pick was listed as having allegedly received improper benefits (a $400 advance to his mother and a $70 meal with his family) from ASM, the sports agency formerly headed by Andy Miller, in a Yahoo! Sports report that outlined widespread corruption in college basketball recruiting circles.

Beekman's statement:

“After learning of the allegations in yesterday’s Yahoo! Sports article, our compliance office conducted a thorough internal review. Michigan State presented its findings to the NCAA, and Miles Bridges has been cleared for competition moving forward, beginning Sunday at Wisconsin.”

Bridges is averaging 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. The Spartans (27-3, 15-2 Big Ten) have won 11 in row.