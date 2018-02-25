Lionel Messi brought up his latest career landmark in the midst of a virtuoso first-half display against Girona on Saturday.

Messi makes Girona 36th LaLiga victims to set new record

Messi scored twice and created two more as Ernesto Valverde's league leaders took a 4-1 lead into the break against their Catalan neighbours.

Girona are making their top-flight debut this season and Messi's 30th-minute goal made them the 36th LaLiga team to concede a goal to the superstar forward.

No player has scored against more teams in the history of the division, with Real Madrid great Raul and Athletic Bilbao veteran Aritz Aduriz on 35 apiece.

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced 33 LaLiga sides during his time at Madrid, finding the net versus 31.